Danelle Tobin

AVON, IN - Danelle Tobin, age 81, of Avon, IN (formerly of Highland, IN) passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born May 5, 1938. She is survived by her son, Terry (Lisa) Tobin and granddaughters Mandy and Kayla. Preceded in death by her husband Patrick, sister Patricia, and niece Colleen Beavers.

She was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. Danelle was a travel enthusiast and a world traveler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. The funeral mass will be on Saturday August 31, 2019, directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3005 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.burnskish.com.