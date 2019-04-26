Danial W. Rhew

VALPARAISO, IN - Danial W. Rhew, 56 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born June 26, 1962 in Valparaiso the son of Eric Rhew and Sally (Butterfield) Collins. Danial was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines and had worked as a painter and handyman. He enjoyed coaching his son in little league and was an avid fisherman.

Danial is survived by his mother, Sally Collins; son, Jason (Kim) Rhew; siblings, Kathy (Kevin) Roche, Dave Rhew, Steve (Jacqueline) Rhew, Ron (Pat) Rhew, Tim (LeAnn) Collins, Mike Collins, and Kris Condon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and step-father, Roger Collins.

Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the s Project.