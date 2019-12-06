Danica N. Tanasijevic

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to your family."
    - Walter and Sandi Tabor
  • "We are so sorry to learn about the loss of your beautiful..."
    - Garry and Karen Adams
  • "Baba will be truly missed, She will rest now with Deda and..."
    - Nicole Ayala (Tanasijevic)
  • "My condolences to your family. Times like these are very..."
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthordox Church
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Danica N. Tanasijevic

HAMMOND, IN - Danica N. Tanasijevic age 85, of Hammond, passed away December 3, 2019.

Survived by her sons Miroljub (Donna) and Predrag (Lisa) Tanasijevic; four grandchildren Milan, David, Nicole and Rada; great-grandson Lorenzo; sisters Rajna Djurich and Rada Hisari; numerous nieces and nephews, Kumovi and dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthordox Church, East Chicago with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Danica's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Scherereville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Danica was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, E.C. and a retired employee of St. Catherine Hospital.
Published in The Times on Dec. 6, 2019
