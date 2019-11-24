Daniel A. Santefort, Sr

Daniel A. Santefort, Sr. real estate professional and entrepreneur, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 21, 2019. He was born April 14, 1949 in Chicago, llinois, raised in South Holland, and graduated from Colorado State University. He became a principal at Santefort Realty. Loving father of Daniel (Nancy) Santefort, Jr. and Kristi (Jason) Allgood, and grandfather to Benjamin, Sophia and Charlotte. Daniel is also survived by two brothers Thomas (Sue) Santefort and David (Linda) Santefort and one sister Mary Ann (Tim) Hektoen and many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Al and Esther Santefort.

Danny is remembered by his family and friends as a fun loving guy with a heart of gold who could start up a conversation with anyone. He will be missed by many, but his family takes comfort that he is in a better place. His immediate family will celebrate his life in a private remembrance. In memory of Danny, memorial contributions may be given to the (heart.org). Friends and family may also sign Danny's guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.