Daniel C. Beardsley

IN LOVING MEMORY DANIEL C. BEARDSLEY ON THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS PASSING MARCH 14, 2009

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened". This is how we make it through every single day. We have our memories, pictures, and the stories we still tell about you. We can't linger on all of the things you've missed in the last ten years, or on all there will be to come. Instead we remember you being strong, healthy, and funny.

We close our eyes and feel you in our hearts as the amazing Father, Husband, Son and Brother you were. We keep smiling because we got to have you in our lives for as long as we did. We love you Dad. We miss you always.