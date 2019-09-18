Daniel Chubrich

MUNSTER, IN - Daniel Chubrich passed away on September 10, 2019, late of Munster, IN. Beloved husband for 54 years to Sophie (nee Sasic). Loving father of Jill (George) Szkapiak, Lynn (Jack) Jones, and Gail Tucker. Fond grandfather of Rachel, Jack, Becky, Zachary, Ava, Sadie, Annie, Emmie. Devoted son of late Oscar and late Sophie Chubrich. Dear brother of Robert (late Rhonda), Michael (Donna) Chubrich. Dear son-in-law of late Anica and late Joe Sasic. Dear brother-in-law of Donna and Larry Hybert, late George (late Janice) Sasic. Also numerous nieces, nephews, and kumovi.

Dan was a Retired Operations Manager for Ford Motor Co, Past President of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Member of Serbian Seniors, and Karageorgevich Lodge # 25 SNF. Dan was an avid Golfer and Beloved Grandfather. After his Heart Transplant 12 years ago, all of us were divinely blessed to be able to enjoy Dan's humor, story-telling, support and continuous love.

Visitation Friday September 20, 2019 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Pomen Service 7:30 p.m., at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster,IN. Funeral services Saturday September 21, 2019 at St Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Dan will lie in state at church from 11:00 am until time of service at 11:15 a.m. with Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery; Hammond,IN. In Lieu of Flowers, Donation to St. Michael Serbian Church or Loyola Medicine Heart Transplant Program, 2160 South First Ave. Building 111, Maywood, IL 60153. (219) 924-3333