Daniel D. Gerhardt, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Daniel D. Gerhardt, Jr., age 69, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcella (nee Cronister); three children, Rosemary (Harry "Jim" Jr.) Patterson, Christine (Peter) Day, and Kevin (Gretchen) Gerhardt; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one expected; one sister, Anna (Donald) Tyrka; one nephew, Tracy Tyrka; father, Daniel Sr. (late Mary) Gerhardt. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gerhardt, and nephew Donnie Tyrka, Jr.

A private cremation was held. Mr. Gerhardt was a lifelong Hammond resident. He enjoyed fixing TV's, and was an electronic genius. Daniel also was an ATV repairman.

Arrangements by ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, HAMMOND, IN 219-931-2800.