Daniel D. Szubka AKA "DTM"

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Daniel D. Szubka AKA "DTM'", age 43, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of nine years, Jill M. Szubka; daughter, Clare M. Szubka; mother, Diane L. Szubka; parents in law, Scott and Kathe Blount; sister in law, Carrie (Tony) Murrill; brother in law, Kurt (Mae) Blount; many aunts, uncles, nieces and other loving family members. Preceded in death by his father, David R. Szubka and his grandparents.

Dan was born August 4, 1975 in Hammond, IN to the late David and Diane Szubka. He was a graduate of Andrean High School and went on to earn his BA in Business from Purdue University. With the 4th of July being his favorite holiday, on July 4, 2009, he married the love of his life, Jill Blount and together they shared 9 years. Dan was employed at Strack and Van Til (IGG) for 26 years starting his career at the age of 17 as a carryout and advanced over the years to be the Director of Center Store Merchandising until his passing.

Dan loved traveling with his family to Disney, gambling in Las Vegas and the Blue Chip Casino, da Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks. He loved his work at Stracks and was always busy helping anyone in need.../even total strangers. Dan will always be remembered for his quick wit and always had a joke to tell.Dan was a loving, kind and generous person and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Private services were entrusted to CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, IN.

