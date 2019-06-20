Daniel E. Boganwright

GRIFFITH, IN - Daniel E. Boganwright age 71 of Griffith, passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019.

He is survived by his son Glen Boganwright; grandsons Arthur, Levi, and Jamison; and by his granddaughters Audra and Kara.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gale (May 12, 1983), parents Paul and Lois, and by his daughter Dawn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. A Masonic Lodge Service will be held at 7:00 PM.

Dan was a Vietnam Marine Corp Veteran and a member of the Griffith Masonic Lodge #735 where he joined in 1971. He was also a member of the Marine Corp Assoc., the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite of South Bend, and the Orak Shrine Center of Michigan City, and the NRA.

Dan was a retired Pipefitter with Local #597 and he graduated from Highland High School, Class of 1965.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.