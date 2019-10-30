Daniel E. Gordon

EAST SIDE/SOUTH CHICAGO - Daniel E. Gordon, age 88, long time resident of East Side and South Chicago, born May 2, 1931 passed away October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Lacivita). Loving father of James E. (Sibby) Gordon and the late Daniel G. (Cindy) Gordon. Cherished grandfather "Papa" of Christian and William Gordon. Dear brother of the late Lefty Jerome (Talley) Gordon and the late Arlene Jean Gordon. Fond friend to brother-in-law James Lacivita and the late Roland Lacivita. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Army, retired employee of Republic LTV Steel and American Juice, Inc. (Gary, IN). Longtime usher and parishioner of Annunciata Church. Dan was an elite softball player, avid golfer and movie aficionado. Dan will be deeply missed.

Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com