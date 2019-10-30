Daniel E. Gordon (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Obituary
Daniel E. Gordon

EAST SIDE/SOUTH CHICAGO - Daniel E. Gordon, age 88, long time resident of East Side and South Chicago, born May 2, 1931 passed away October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Lacivita). Loving father of James E. (Sibby) Gordon and the late Daniel G. (Cindy) Gordon. Cherished grandfather "Papa" of Christian and William Gordon. Dear brother of the late Lefty Jerome (Talley) Gordon and the late Arlene Jean Gordon. Fond friend to brother-in-law James Lacivita and the late Roland Lacivita. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Army, retired employee of Republic LTV Steel and American Juice, Inc. (Gary, IN). Longtime usher and parishioner of Annunciata Church. Dan was an elite softball player, avid golfer and movie aficionado. Dan will be deeply missed.

Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com


Published in The Times on Oct. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
