Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
MUNSTER, IN - Daniel F. Keyes, age 87 of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He is survived by three children: son, Kevin Keyes, daughters, Karyn (Richard) Bohling and Kathryn (Ronald) Kotfer; grandchildren, Brittany, RJ, Kaitlyn and Paige Bohling, Daniel, Michael and Jimmy Kotfer; brother, Joseph (Sue) Keyes; sister-in-law, Mary "Violet" Dwyer; and several nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Maria "Vivian" Keyes; his parents, Matthew and Hanna Keyes, sister, Maureen Anderson; brother-in-law, Richard Dwyer; niece, Gina (Bob) Meliska; and nephew, Gordon Keyes.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Daniel was a retired programmer and system analyst for Continental Bank and later IBM/Bank of America. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions to SHARE Foundation in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Apr. 24, 2019
