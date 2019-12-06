Daniel Flores, Jr.

HOBART, IN - Daniel Flores Jr., age 16, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Marisol Flores; sister, Yesin Flores; grandparents, Nicolasa and Gonzalo Flores, and Luis and Eloisa Madrigal; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and dear friends.

Daniel was an active soccer and chess player at Hobart High School. He was an honor roll student and wanted to become a dentist after graduation. Family was the most important thing to Daniel and he was loved deeply by everyone who knew him.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12:00 P.M at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Rd. Hobart, IN) Rev. David W. Kime officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart. Please call 219-940-3791 for information. www.mycalumetpark.com