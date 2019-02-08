Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez

Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez, U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, age 68, late of Burlington, NC. Devoted son of the late Joseph R. and Edna (nee Malecki) Martinez; loving brother of Jacqueline Tansley, Thomas (Carol) Martinez, Barbara Wisniewski, Linda Badie, the late Robert and William Martinez; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m., at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . (708)841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.