  • "Saddened on hearing of another heroic Soldier passing who..."
    - Maj. Alvin Stern (Ret.) Nam 67-69
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
  • "Danny, known to us as Marty, and I have shared a bond of..."
    - Ed & Jan Trosper
  • "never knew him I was one of the boat people 2 tours ..."
    - jim b
  • "My memories of Cousin Danny are not many since they are..."
    - Anita Granado Rosso

Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez, U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, age 68, late of Burlington, NC. Devoted son of the late Joseph R. and Edna (nee Malecki) Martinez; loving brother of Jacqueline Tansley, Thomas (Carol) Martinez, Barbara Wisniewski, Linda Badie, the late Robert and William Martinez; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m., at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . (708)841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 8, 2019
