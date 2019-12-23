Daniel "Danny" Gutierrez

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Daniel Gutierrez age 68, formerly of Hammond passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Daniel is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita Gutierrez (Nee Villarruel); children: Michelle, Daniel (Nicole), Olivia and Robert Gutierrez; step sons: Chris and Joey Moreno; 17 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Raymond (Kimberly) Gutierrez Jr. and two nieces Rachel and Jessica; many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Julia Gutierrez; one brother, Michael Gutierrez.

Daniel was born in Gary, IN and married Anita in 1977. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He was retired from U.S. Steel after 41 years of service. Daniel was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of American Legion Post 232 whose members will conduct a service Thursday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and spending time with his family and his dogs.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) IN 46323 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass of Catholic Burial will be on Friday, December 27th at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. with Rev. Charles Mosley, celebrant. Danny will lie in state Friday in church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. For additional information please contact Bocken Funeral Home 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.