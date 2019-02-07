Daniel J. Carlson

CROWN POINT, IN - Daniel J. Carlson, age 67, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Daniel is survived by his wife: Darlene; two children: Michael Carlson and Michelle Carlson; three grandchildren: Grace, Michael Jr. and Ava; brothers: David (Susan) Carlson and Richard (Dorothy) Carlson. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Adele Carlson. Daniel was a steelworker at U.S. Steel for 47 years and a Charter Boat Captain for 20 years. He was a member of Steelworkers Local 1066 and The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA). Daniel was an avid builder and pilot of model airplanes. He especially enjoyed reading, fishing, lure making/fly tying and spending time "up North" at the family cabin.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM with Chaplain Rob Dorow officiating.

To view directions and sign Daniel's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com