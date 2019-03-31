Daniel J. Kukis

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Daniel J. Kukis age 55 of Schererville, passed away March 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Hilda, son Daniel, granddaughter Penelope, sister Susan Heinrich and brother Glenn Kukis.

There will be a Memorial Service of Remembrance on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Friends are invited to visit with Daniel's family on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.

Daniel was an at employee of Cardinal Health.