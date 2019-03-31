Daniel J. Kukis

  • "We love you Uncle Dan. We will miss your laughter and your..."
    - Connor Heinrich
  • "I will always remember the laughter that followed Uncle Dan..."
    - Annemarie Heinrich
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
  • "With our most deepest and heartfelt sympathy at this most..."
    - Hillman and Sylvia Castor

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Daniel J. Kukis age 55 of Schererville, passed away March 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Hilda, son Daniel, granddaughter Penelope, sister Susan Heinrich and brother Glenn Kukis.

There will be a Memorial Service of Remembrance on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Friends are invited to visit with Daniel's family on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.

Daniel was an at employee of Cardinal Health.
Funeral Home
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-6616
Published in The Times on Mar. 31, 2019
