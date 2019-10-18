Daniel Kokot

HIGHLAND, IN - Daniel Kokot age 61 of Highland, passed away October 14, 2019.

He is survived by his loving sons Daniel, Jr. and Dean Kokot; mother Phyllis Kokot and brothers Ralph and Greg Kokot; nephews Ralph III and Jonathan, and numerous cousins.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Daniel's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.

Daniel was an avid hunter and fisherman who always enjoyed being with people.