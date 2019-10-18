Daniel Kokot

Guest Book
  • "I was sorry to see Danny passed away. A lot of memories..."
    - Sherry Croach (Sichak)
  • "Ralph and the rest of the Kokot family. My deepest..."
    - Mary Verbish
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
Obituary
Daniel Kokot

HIGHLAND, IN - Daniel Kokot age 61 of Highland, passed away October 14, 2019.

He is survived by his loving sons Daniel, Jr. and Dean Kokot; mother Phyllis Kokot and brothers Ralph and Greg Kokot; nephews Ralph III and Jonathan, and numerous cousins.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Daniel's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.

Daniel was an avid hunter and fisherman who always enjoyed being with people.
Published in The Times on Oct. 18, 2019
