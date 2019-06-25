Daniel L. Bosel

CROWN POINT, IN - Daniel L. Bosel, age 78 of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.Danny was born on April 13, 1941, Easter Sunday, in Gary, IN.

Danny is survived by his sister, Gertrude (Leonard) Mangione.

Danny was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susie; his parents: John and Helen (nee Danko) Bosel; and brother, Charles Bosel.

Danny was employed by Community News in Crown Point for many years. He lived most of his entire life in Crown Point. Danny enjoyed going to McDonald's and visiting with his friends there. He enjoyed going to wrestling matches in the local area and watching sports on TV. Danny was a faithful church member at Southlake Baptist Church in Crown Point for 28 years. He was dearly loved by many and touched many lives during his lifetime.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Promnitz officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

