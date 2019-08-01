Daniel L. Keleman

PORTAGE, IN - Daniel L. Keleman, age 24, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1995 in Hobart to Douglas and Annissa Keleman. Dan loved music, liked to play video games and was a huge movie buff. He could tell you anything about any movie. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He will be sorely missed.

Dan is survived by his parents, Doug and Annissa Keleman; sister, Megan (Eric Ewing) Keleman; nephew and godson, Evren Ewing; maternal grandparents, Perry and Mary Bonner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Daniel and Joan Keleman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's name may be made to Hope for the Day at www.hftd.org.

Visitation for Dan will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 West Seven Mile Road, Valparaiso, IN. There will be additional visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.