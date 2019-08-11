Daniel Lee Offerman

ST. JOHN, IN - Daniel Lee Offerman, age 67 of St. John, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Dyer, IN. He was born on April 15, 1952 in Joliet, IL to his loving parents Richard and Theresa (Kolodziej) Offerman.

Mr. Offerman really enjoyed keeping busy. He finished an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice and worked for many years as a policeman. During his time away from work Daniel liked to take in a Chicago White Sox or Blackhawks game, go to a NASCAR event with friends, spend time making memories with his grandchildren and maintain his garden. His family will miss his quiet nature and his big heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Regina Offerman; five devoted children: Scott (Angie) Offerman and their four children, Jonathan (Carrie) Offerman, Patrick (Kim) Offerman and their three children, Bryan (Zorana) Dypkowski and their two children, Megan (Megan) McManus; six siblings, Linda (Kim) Taylor, Mike (Alice) Offerman, James Offerman, Kenneth Offerman, Diane (Keith) Conrad, Joseph (Carol) Offerman; and man's best friend, Lucy the wonder Beagle. He was preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Theresa Offerman and his four legged friend, Mojo.

Friends and family may call upon CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, from 4:00PM-8:00PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Maria Goretti Parish – 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN 46311 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10AM. Father Leo Gajardo will be officiating. Interment will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name be directed to St. Maria Goretti Parish in Dyer, IN.

