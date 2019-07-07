Daniel Lee Snuffer

VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Lee Snuffer, 46, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born October 30, 1972 to Marshall and Flora (Choate) Snuffer. Daniel graduated from Wheeler High School in 1990 and served proudly with the U.S. Army Reserves. He began his career with Weiler Plumbing & Heating before joining the Painters Union Local #460 where he spent the past 15 years. Deer hunting and fishing for anything that would swim in the water were his passions. The memory of all the wonderful times together will be cherished by his family and friends.

On June 16, 2011 he married Jennifer Gettemy who preceded him in death on August 30, 2018. Survivors include his sons: Kyle and Cole Snuffer; parents Marshall and Flora Snuffer; brother, Jeffrey (April) Snuffer; and niece, Addison Snuffer.

A private family ceremony will be held for burial at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Kouts.