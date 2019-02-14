Daniel Michael Mayerik

PORTAGE, IN - Daniel Michael Mayerik, 74, of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1945 to Michael B. Mayerik, Jr. and Helen (nee Cochron) Mayerik. On November 21, 1987 he married Theresa A. (Nedza) Mayerik who survives along with their children, Kari (Russell) Thirsk and Nicholas (Jennifer) Mayerik; grandchildren: Evan and Anna Thirsk and Edward, Kevin and Kelly Mayerik; his brother, Richard (Elaine) Mayerik, honorary sister, Ardyne Kirn, as well as dear cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher and friend. He lived his life for his family and friends, was the kindest soul you could ever meet, and will forever leave a mark in the hearts of all that knew him. Dan was strong in his faith and was a founding member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church of Crown Point. He was a core member of Dr. Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church in Gary, where he was a youth counselor for Luther League, a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent of the Sunday School. He also served as the scholarship chairman of the International Luther League.He also was active in SOKOL USA as a youth and continued his membership as an adult in the SOKOL. Dan graduated from Froebel High School in 1963. He received both a BS and an MS degree in Education from Ball State University. He was an Industrial Arts teacher for 39 years. Thirty-three of those years were spent at Morton HS in Hammond, IN. Dan enjoyed teaching. He also sponsored the Booster Club, was a class sponsor and Activities Director. Dan served as treasurer of District I of the Indiana Industrial Education Association for a number of years.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church, 8061 E. Lincoln Highway (US 30 and Randolph St.), Crown Point with Rev. Dr. Carl Krueger and Rev. Gary Nagy officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. There will be one hour of visitation at church prior to services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church or the Ronald McDonald House.

