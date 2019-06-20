Daniel P. Burczyk

HIGHLAND, IN - Daniel P. Burczyk age 88, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Daniel was the son of the late Stanley and Victoria Burczyk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn and son; brothers: Bernard, Sr, Joseph, Stanley, and Thomas. Daniel is survived by a daughter; sister-in-law, Lorraine Burczyk; many nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday June 22, 2019 at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Keith M. Virus officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. He will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Private interment. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements, 219-322-7766.

Daniel attended St. Andrew the Apostle School and T.F. North High School. He served in the U.S. Army, released from active duty in 1953. Daniel retired from Lever Brothers as a warehouse shipping supervisor. Dan enjoyed many decades of bowling in many different leagues and watching White Sox baseball. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com