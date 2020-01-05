Daniel Raymond Govert "Carp"

PENNVILLE, IN - Daniel Raymond Govert, age 70, passed away January 1, 2020 in Muncie, IN. Dan, a resident of Pennville, IN, was born January 13, 1949 in Hammond, IN. He was the fourth son of the late Earl B. and Gloria Holmes Govert, longtime residents of Griffith, IN.

Dan, a 1967 graduate of Griffith High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve our country during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea (1967-70).

Dan was a Boilermaker master welder. He was an avid Indiana Colts fan and fishing enthusiast. Dan loved his family and made everyone smile with his gift of storytelling. In his later years, he was the "world champion" in word search and delighted in a lotto scratch win.

Survivors include his son; Jeramy (Becci) Govert, Dallas, TX; grandson Caleb Govert, Dewitt, IA; five siblings; Mona (Kevin) Rhoda, Bennington, NE; Cindee (Ralph) Potesta, Sr., Fairfield Glade, TN; Mark (Tyann) Govert, Crown Point, IN; James (Sherri Platt) Govert, Plymouth, IN; and Gloria Jean (Peter) Dornsife, Cranberry Township, PA; two sisters-in-law; Barbara Young, Franklin, NC; Sandra Govert, Griffith, IN; and 19 loving nephews and nieces.

Dan was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl S. Govert, Ronald Govert Sr., Donald Govert, and Gregory Govert. Dan's life will be celebrated at a private memorial service with a rite of Christian burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .

Dan's long-term disabilities became manageable with the constant care of Stephanie McClain. The Govert family will always remember her kindness and dedication. www.fagenmiller.com