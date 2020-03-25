Daniel S. Gil

DYER, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel S. Gil, proud Marine – Semper Fi, announces his passing on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Maricela Diaz-Gil and children: Mary Gil Guerrero (Gus), Cynthia Gil Miranda (John), Daniel N. Gil (Aziza), Richard C. Gil (Natalia), Siblings: Ralph Gil (Mary), Rebecca Gil; Lydia Gil; Naomi Brown (Rick). Grandchildren: Jaqulyn Salazar; Michael Gil-Davidovich; Nadia Paredes; Felicity Miranda; Erick Guerrero; Addison Gil; Olivia Gil; Dean Gil; Kai Gil; Great-grandchild Elliana Buckley, aunt and uncle Ruth and Eliseo Barbosa, and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Rafael Gil and Margarita (nee Paz); brothers Joel, Cornel, and sister Rachel.

Private funeral services in memory of Daniel will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Interment at Saint John's Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Donations in memory of Daniel may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or Hospice of the Calumet Area.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.