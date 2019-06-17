Daniel S. Kielbasinski

EAST SIDE - Daniel S. Kielbasinski, age 71. Late of the East Side. Passed away June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice (nee Kawecki). Loving father of Jennifer (Chris, CPD) Banks, Paul Kielbasinski, Andrew (Alanna) Kielbasinski, East Hazel Crest FD, and Melanie (Brad) Ellsworth. Devoted grandfather of Jack, Logan, Grace, Ryan (Tamra), Brandon, and Marisa. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Loretta Kielbasinski.

Dan was a former employee of Mid-City Typewriter and a tax preparer for H & R Block.

Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com