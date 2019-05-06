Daniel W. Elwood "Papo"

PORTAGE, IN - Daniel W. Elwood "Papo", age 73, of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, IL on April 14, 1946 to Ethel B. and Julius G. Elwood, whom preceded him in death.

Dan is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Kenneth (Edna) Elwood and their children, Stephanie, Nicholas, Thomas and Lucas all of Portage, IN; son, Jeff (Kelly) Smith and their children, Jordyn, Ella and Sadie all of Portage, IN; daughter, Valerie (Billy) Allison and their children, Magen (Travis), Amanda and Morgan (Ethan) all of North Carolina; daughter, Laurie (Steve) Salas and their children, Kayla, Ian and Ellie all of Carmel, IN; brother, James Elwood of Paducah, KY. In all Dan was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by special friends and neighbors, Paul and Joyce Tarnow.

Dan spent 50 years in the Steel Industry, he worked for US Steel South Works, Conam Inspection and retired from Arcelor Mittal. He was a graduate of Gary Wirt High School Class of 1964, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and received his MBA from Indiana Wesleyan College. He was a member of Inland Manor Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for over 25 years. Dan loved to travel and golf and was a volunteer for the Senior PGA event. He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan; he loved his crossword puzzles, telling jokes and watching his kids and grandkids sporting events.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN with Pastor Ryan Adcock officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Inland Manor Baptist Church, 630 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN 46342. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com