Daniel W. Sobat

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Daniel W. Sobat, age 78, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Park Place in St. John.

Dan is survived by his fiance, Estelle Galanos of 40 years; brother, Dr. William (Barb) Sobat; nephews: Elliott (Cydney) Sobat, Adam (Shilow) Sobat and Willie (Kim) Sobat; extended family: Mary Galanos, Dr. William Galanos, Belinda Galanos and Helen Galanos; grandchildren: Helena, Estelle and Gus Galanos, Chris Galanos-Olsen, and Aristotle Galanos.

Dan was preceded in death by his nephew, Warren; parents: Samuel and Frances; and John Galanos.

Dan was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Glen Park and Indiana State University. He taught the learning disabled children at Bailey Elementary School in Gary before retirement. Dan was a very giving person. He loved spending time with his family and Estelle, the love of his life, who he did everything with.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rafael Colon, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Memorial donations may be given in Dan's name to Cancer Research.

To sign Dan's online guestbook visit www.Geisen/FFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.