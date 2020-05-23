Daniel Z. Ignacio
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Z. Ignacio VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Z. Ignacio, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born June 26, 1938 in Taytay Rizal, Philippines to Fausto and Clara (Zapanta) Ignacio. Danny earned a B.S. in Business from Far Eastern University, immigrated to the U.S. in 1974 and began his career as a crane operator with Republic Steel where he worked until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. On January 26, 1973 he married Teresita "Tessie" Dolores who survives along with their daughters, Maria "Tracy" Hendricks (Hank) of Valparaiso and Christina "Tina" Newton (Josh) of Olathe, KS, sister, Adelia Montero of the Philippines and granddaughters: Ella and Olivia Hendricks and Isabella and Emma Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Agario and Norberto Ignacio. A committal service will be held in the fall at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved