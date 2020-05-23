Daniel Z. Ignacio VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Z. Ignacio, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born June 26, 1938 in Taytay Rizal, Philippines to Fausto and Clara (Zapanta) Ignacio. Danny earned a B.S. in Business from Far Eastern University, immigrated to the U.S. in 1974 and began his career as a crane operator with Republic Steel where he worked until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. On January 26, 1973 he married Teresita "Tessie" Dolores who survives along with their daughters, Maria "Tracy" Hendricks (Hank) of Valparaiso and Christina "Tina" Newton (Josh) of Olathe, KS, sister, Adelia Montero of the Philippines and granddaughters: Ella and Olivia Hendricks and Isabella and Emma Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Agario and Norberto Ignacio. A committal service will be held in the fall at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso.



