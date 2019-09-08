Darcel R. "Darc" Moffett

Service Information
Langeland Family Funeral Homes - Westside Chapel
3926 South 9th Street
Kalamazoo, MI
49009
(269)-343-1508
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland Family Funeral Homes - Westside Chapel
3926 South 9th Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeland Family Funeral Homes - Westside Chapel
3926 South 9th Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Obituary
Darcel R. "Darc" Moffett

DECATUR, MI/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Mr. Darcel R. "Darc" Moffett of Decatur, MI (formerly of Munster, IN) died Thursday morning September 5, 2019.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 3926 S. 9th St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Custer National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the U.S.S. Silversides Restoration Project, 1346 Bluff St., Muskegon, MI 49441.

Published in The Times on Sept. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War
