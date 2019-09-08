Darcel R. "Darc" Moffett

DECATUR, MI/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Mr. Darcel R. "Darc" Moffett of Decatur, MI (formerly of Munster, IN) died Thursday morning September 5, 2019.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 3926 S. 9th St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Custer National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the U.S.S. Silversides Restoration Project, 1346 Bluff St., Muskegon, MI 49441.

