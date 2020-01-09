Darinka "Dorothy" Stamenkovich

MUNSTER, IN - Darinka "Dorothy" Stamenkovich of Munster, age 88, passed away in her home on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Darinka is survived by her four loving and dedicated daughters, Dorothy, Julie (Bill) Falloon, Vera (Bob) Denker, and Violet; adoring grandchildren Elena and Danny Falloon and Polina Stamenkovich; Kumovi, family members in Serbia and France, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Dragoljub, sisters Milka Jajic, Smiljka Majstorovic, brother Vajo Smiljanic and parents Mirko and Draga Smiljanic. Darinka was born in the former Yugoslavia, survived war, deeply tragic losses and hunger. She immigrated to the United States in 1956 and settled in Chicago where she met and married her husband Dragoljub. They raised their children instilling love and deep-rooted faith in God and the Serbian Orthodox Church. Darinka and her husband were founding members of St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church, and Darinka was a lifelong member of the Church's Circle of Serbian Sisters (Kolo). Darinka came to this country with little more than faith and hope. She raised four strong women and honored her sons-in-law Bill Falloon and Bob Denker.

Baba cherished her three grandchildren to whom she passed down through her wisdom lessons of honesty, perseverance, and belief in unconditional love. She lived a courageous, truthful, and simple life and was steadfast in her faith. Her family and friends will deeply miss her warm smile, encouraging words and soul-filled embrace.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church, 3737 E. 114th St, Chicago,IL. Darinka will lie in state at church from 8:00 am until time of service at 9:00 am with the Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. Interment New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Third Lake, IL.

