Darlene Elsie Taillon (nee Midkiff)

WHITING, IN - Darlene Elsie Taillon (nee Midkiff), 79, of Whiting, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard Taillon, Sr.; her children: Dawn (Matt) Taillon-Clark, Richard (Claudia) Taillon, II, Scott Taillon, Christopher (Jenny) Taillon; and her 3 grandchildren: Trisha, Benjamin and Isabelle. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Louise Midkiff; and her brothers: Junior, and Robert (Marge).

Darlene was grateful for such a long fulfilling life. She loved her travels, entertaining, and many years of living in California. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and going to Disneyland and theme parks. She really loved the roller coasters! Always a special treat were her numerous trips to Hawaii to visit her daughter, Dawn, who lived there. It was always an early paradise for her. Most of all, she felt very blessed with so many years married to her high school sweetheart, Richard. Her favorite goodbye phrase was "Happy Trails."

A private memorial service was held on June 8, 2019.

