Darlene Giannini (nee Spotilla)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Darlene Giannini (nee Spotilla), age 74, of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pete; three children: Deon (Scott) Lemmons, Peter (Jennifer) Giannini, and Eddie (Ed) Giannini; seven grandchildren: Brett, Luke, Nate, Maria, and Gianna Lemmons, Heidi and Hattie Lynn Giannini; sister, Debbie (Rick) Heile; Sister-in-law: Jeanette (late Gerald) Fage; brother-in-law, Matt Witczak; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents: George and Helen Spotilla; sisters: Judith Spotilla, Diane Spotilla, and Dawn Witczak.

Darlene was a long-time member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a eucharistic minister and sang in the funeral choir. She was a retired nurse having worked at Methodist Hospital, Ross Clinic, St. Anthony's, and Community Hospitals. Darlene was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1963 and of Holy Cross School of Nursing.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:30 PM. Prayers will be said at Pruzin Brothers Chapel on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) at 10:00 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating. At rest: Calumet Park Cemetery.

