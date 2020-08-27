1/1
Darlene Hannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Darlene Hannon

HAMMOND, IN -

Darlene Hannon born March 26, 1959 in Hammond, IN to the late Allen Hannon, Sr. and Georgia Anna Hannon, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, departed this life. She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, daughter Lauren Jones, son Laurence Jones, grandchildren LaMarion Short, Liam and Liah Lewis. Dozens of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/nephews; and many other loving relatives and some very special friends.

Visitation, Friday August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. with Funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
To Lauren, Laurence and the family, Darlene was a real down to earth person who was a lot of fun to be around. She's really gonna be missed!!! I am praying that God will continue to comfort and strengthen you. May He give you peace and renew your joy in the days to come. Keep your head up and your hand in His hand He will bring you through this.
Angie Ryan McDonald
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved