Darlene Hannon

HAMMOND, IN -

Darlene Hannon born March 26, 1959 in Hammond, IN to the late Allen Hannon, Sr. and Georgia Anna Hannon, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, departed this life. She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, daughter Lauren Jones, son Laurence Jones, grandchildren LaMarion Short, Liam and Liah Lewis. Dozens of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/nephews; and many other loving relatives and some very special friends.

Visitation, Friday August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. with Funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN.