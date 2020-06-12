Darlene Siwietz (nee McLeaster)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Darlene Siwietz (nee McLeaster), age 91 passed away on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maryan "Sy" Siwietz. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mark) Hoffman of Valparaiso and son, Michael (Gina) Siwietz of Michigan City; grandchildren Heather (Tim) Walker, Nicholas and Nerissa Siwietz; great grandchildren Whitney (fiance' Thomas O'Leary), Amy, Brock and Ellie Walker.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com