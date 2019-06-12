Darrell Mink

LOWELL, IN - Darrell Mink, 89, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, June 05, 2019. He is survived by his children, Larry (Cheryl), Carl and Tracey Mink; grandchildren, Ben and Amber Mink, Amy Regnier, Carl Jr. and Cory Mink, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandson; siblings, Joyce Brownell and Jim (Marie). He was preceded in death by his son, Steve and brother, Donovan.

Darrell was a retired OTR Truck Driver, graduate of Lowell High Scholl, member of Lowell's Moose Lodge and American Legion and a US Army Korean War Veteran.

Cremation will precede Visitation, June 15, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to your local Food Pantry. www.sheetsfuneral.com