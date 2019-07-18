Darrell W. Mason

Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Post # 330
950 Legion Dr.
Calumet City, IN
Obituary
Darrell W. Mason

HAMMOND, IN - Darrell W. Mason Age 61, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Paula Mason; his daughter Allison (Steve) Augustyn; mother Geraldine Duncan; sister Pamela (Rodney) Kelley; brother Brian (Sophia) Mason; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his stepfather: Glenus Duncan. Darrell proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1978.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Post # 330, 950 Legion Dr. Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions in Darrell's name may be made to the American Legion Post # 330. He was an honor guard and a member of the American Legion Post #330 of Calumet City, IL. Darrell will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Published in The Times on July 18, 2019
