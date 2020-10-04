1/1
Darrell Wayne Baker
1945 - 2020
Darrell Wayne Baker

MARSHALL, IL - Darrell Wayne Baker of Marshall, IL passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Clark County, Illinois the son of Riley and Cletus Baker on April 27, 1945. Darrell lived most of his adult life in Gary and Hobart, IN, relocating back to Marshall after his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; stepdaughter, Joelle Grasham of Casey, IL; step great granddaughter, Brittany (Erik) Benson of Denver, CO; brothers, William E. Baker of Marshall, IL and Charles (Patricia) Baker of Nekoosa, Wisconsin as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Mary Jane (Donald) Landis of South Bend, IN and Betty (Leland) Buckner of Marshall, IL.

Darrell was a 1963 graduate of Marshall High School, served in the Army during the Viet Nam War and retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works after 40 years of employment.

He was Past Commander of VFW Post #9323 at Lake Station, IN; a life member of Marshall VFW Post #5975 and was a member of Marshall American Legion Post #90 of Marshall. Private interment will be in the Danville, IL National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly RD, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827. Online condolences are being accepted at pearcefuneralservices.com.



Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pearce Funeral Home
314 South Sixth Street
Marshall, IL 62441
(217) 826-2349
