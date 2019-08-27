Darrell William Mick

CHICAGO, IL - Darrell William Mick, age 34, passed away on August 21, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Alice (Cooper) and John Timothy Mick, and his brother, John Lee Mick and his fiance, Kaitlyn Stancy; also his uncle and aunt, David and Cindy Mick, and their sons, Owen and Neal; his uncles, Norman and Jack Cooper; his paternal grandmother, Jean Mick; and his close friend and partner, Emily Robbins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Geraldine Cooper, and his paternal grandfather, Lee Mick, as well as his uncles David, Richard, and Gary Cooper.

Darrell was born July 26, 1985. He attended Saint John Elementary School and Grimmer Middle School. He then attended Lake Central High School where he was an enthusiastic member of the marching band, playing the bass drum. He went on to Vincennes University, and then transferred to Indiana University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Informatics. He then worked in Costa Rica for two years, eventually moving to Chicago where he worked in the information technology field, most recently for FTD florists. Darrell was highly trained in computer science and user experience. In his spare time, he enjoyed building modular synthesizers, composing electronic music, and reading science fiction. Darrell was a kind and caring person of quiet demeanor, with a quirky sense of humor. Darrell will be missed by a large network of friends, neighbors, and career colleagues.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN 46375. Visitation 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. www.burnsfuneral.com