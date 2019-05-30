Darryl Brandford

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Avalon Manor
3550 E Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Darryl Brandford

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Darryl Brandford, affectionately known as "Butney" and "Buddha", age 66, of East Chicago, passed away May 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dianne Brandford; daughters Tiffany, Angela (Tim), Arica (Willie) and Ashley (Maurice); brother Napoleon III (Sharon); and grandchildren Jason, Terri, Joshua, Kamryn, Matthew, Michael, Mark, Maddox, and Logan. He was preceded in death by beloved son Allen, mother Cora, and brother Emery. Darryl was a true "Champion" in more than athletics of which he excelled most notably. He helped mold champions as a father, friend, mentor, and coach. Darryl was a devoted family and community man that touched the lives of many. He will be greatly missed by countless family and friends here and throughout the country. His work, truth, and spirit will live on in each of us forever.

Celebration of Life services will be held May 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Avalon Manor, 3550 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN 46410. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family in Darryl's name.
Published in The Times on May 30, 2019
