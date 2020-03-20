Darryl K. Norwood Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY

Memories in the Heart - Feel no guilt in laughter, he knows how much you care. Feel no sorrow in a smile that he's not here to share. You cannot grieve forever, he would not want you to. He'd hope that you can carry on, the way you always do. So, talk about the good times and the ways you showed you cared. The days you spent together, all the happiness you shared. Let memories surround you. A word someone may say will suddenly recapture a time, an hour, a day that brings him back as clearly as though he were still here. And fills you with the feelings that he is always near. For if you keep these moments, you will never be apart and he will live forever locked safe within your heart. Love, The Norwood Family