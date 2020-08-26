Daryl Victor Johnson

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Daryl Victor Johnson, age 69, of Merrillville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southwest. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Terri, and four children: Daralice Johnson of Indianapolis, Daryl Johnson, Jr. of Lafayette, Terry D. Johnson of East Chicago and Tara Sade Johnson of Merrillville. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Vernal (Clairetha) Thornton, Keith Powell, Karl (Marsha) Powell, and Willie (Sherita) Powell, sisters, Nancy Johnson, Jacqueline Powell, Sharon Johnson, Kimberly Powell, Emma (Tony) Hines and Reba (Carlos) Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Johnny Lee Johnson and Johnnie Kate (S.B.) Powell and brothers Robert and Terry.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Tree of Life MBC, 2323 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN 46404., Rev. Dr. Eric L. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face mask. For info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.