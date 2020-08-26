1/1
Daryl Victor Johnson
Daryl Victor Johnson

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Daryl Victor Johnson, age 69, of Merrillville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southwest. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Terri, and four children: Daralice Johnson of Indianapolis, Daryl Johnson, Jr. of Lafayette, Terry D. Johnson of East Chicago and Tara Sade Johnson of Merrillville. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Vernal (Clairetha) Thornton, Keith Powell, Karl (Marsha) Powell, and Willie (Sherita) Powell, sisters, Nancy Johnson, Jacqueline Powell, Sharon Johnson, Kimberly Powell, Emma (Tony) Hines and Reba (Carlos) Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Johnny Lee Johnson and Johnnie Kate (S.B.) Powell and brothers Robert and Terry.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Tree of Life MBC, 2323 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN 46404., Rev. Dr. Eric L. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face mask. For info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.



Published in The Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tree of Life MBC
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tree of Life MBC
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Johnson/Powell family during your loss of a love one. Daryl will be missed by many and always in our hearts.
Annette Rogers-Stephens
Friend
August 25, 2020
Daryl, Was Very Kind To Me And My Husband, His Wife Uncle, You Will Be Miss! LOVE LYNDA, RIP DARYL! MY CONDOLENCES!
Lynda Yarborough /Foster
Family
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Mosley
Acquaintance
