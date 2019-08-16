David A. Mabrey

LANSING, IL - David Mabrey, age 87, of Lansing, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his fiance', Barbara Schwab; brother, Robert T. (Joanne) Mabrey; nephews, John (Carla) Mabrey, Robert (Judy) Mabrey; and niece, Lyn (John) Howerzyl; and many great nephews and nieces. His is preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Mabrey; and his sister, Patricia (Bill) Distler.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for David will begin promptly at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.

David was born on August 28, 1931. He served in the U.S. Army actively from August, 1952 to April, 1954 in the Headquarters Battery 176th AFA Battalion, where he earned the United Nations Service Medal, Distinguished Merit Citation, Korean Service Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, and the National Defense Service Medal while serving in the Korean War. And then serving six more years in the US Reserves. He worked as a service technician for Indiana Bell/AT&T for close to 30 years. He loved the agricultural farm he owned for a little more than 40 years, and loved working with the people who farmed it for him. His faithfulness to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident in the way he loved and treated others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.