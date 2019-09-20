David A. Myers

VALPARAISO, IN -

Professor David A. Myers, 67 of Valparaiso, IN passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 accompanied by family, listening to The Rascals. Dave was born on Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois on November 11, 1951 to Robert and Jane (Gustafson) Myers. Dave grew up in Clinton, IL and resided most of his life in Valparaiso, having been a Professor of Law at Valparaiso University for 35 years.

Survivors include his siblings Steve (Kathy) Myers of Clinton, IL and Jan (Greg) Manning of Pleasanton, CA; children Jon (Rhys) Myers of Holland, MI and Kate (Nick) Myers-Coffman of Philadelphia, PA; and grandchildren Jack and Olivia. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E and Jane Ruth Myers, and his wife, Inma Minoves-Myers.

Memorial services will be held at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. Reception to follow after.