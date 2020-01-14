David A. Robinson

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID A. ROBINSON ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

6/18/1967 - 1/14/2019

Isaiah 57:17 "No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD. With UNCONDITIONAL LOVE, Your Mother, Diana Friels; Brothers: Joseph Robinson, Glen Moss; Sisters: MiChiele Hammock, Mira Robinson (preceded); Nieces, Nephews, Your Children, Friends and Acquaintances.