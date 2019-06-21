David Alan Frazier

MERRILLVILLE, IN - David Alan Frazier age 66, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife.

David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathie; brother, Carl (Lisa) Frazier; sister, Michele Minas; mother in law, Kathleen (late John) Duffy; uncle George Kozacik; special caregiver, Christine Corey; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and June Frazier; grandmother, Eleanor Kozacik.

David retired from Inland Steel with 31 years of service. He loved to travel, play guitar, listening to music, wrote horror poetry, target shooting and dogs.

