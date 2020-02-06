David Allen Larson

OGDEN DUNES, IN - David Allen Larson, a resident of Ogden Dunes, IN passed away peacefully at home on February 2nd, 2020 while in the presence of his family. He was a follower of Christ, visionary inventor, accomplished salesman, and renowned photographer of the Indiana Dunes. An only child, David was born in Chicago, IL on February 6, 1940 and raised in Ogden Dunes by his adoptive Swedish grandparents, Nils and Emma Lindberg. As a young boy, David spent much of his time exploring and photographing the then undeveloped duneland that stretched from Gary to Dune Acres. He went to great lengths to capture photographs depicting unique conditions of relatively inaccessible dunescapes that have long since been demolished during the construction of the Port of Indiana. These photos are some of the only remaining evidence of the Central Dunes prior to their demise and have been featured in a variety of galleries and publications. After graduating from Purdue University as a student of Graphic and Industrial Design, he had a long and diverse career. Throughout his lifetime, David owned a jazz club and art gallery, worked as a conceptual designer, developed patented speaker and concrete technologies, was an enthusiastic salesman, worked on the production team for a motion picture company, and ended his working days as a limousine driver. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, wonderful father, and beloved member of his church and community.

David is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Larson; son, David Andrew Larson; daughter-in-law, Samantha Larson, and granddaughters Malin and Naomi Larson.

A Celebration of David's life will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:30 AM at the Ogden Dunes Community Church. Friends may greet the family from 10:00AM to 11:15AM at the church. A private Interment Service for the family will be held in the Memorial Garden of the Ogden Dunes Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Ogden Dunes Community Church (116 Hillcrest Road, Portage, IN 46368.)