Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Andrew DeYoung.

David Andrew DeYoung

SCHERERVILLE, IN - David Andrew DeYoung, age 69, of Schererville, passed away March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Susan (nee Ericks); son Michael and partner Scott Duszynski; brother Ed; in-laws: JoAnn (late Garrett) Ericks, Gayle (Reinhardt) Lagor, Carrie (Tom) Murrey and Barbara Ericks; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service with Military Honors on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311. David honorably served in the United States Marine Corp. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area are appreciated.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.