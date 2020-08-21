1/
David Blanco
1926 - 2020
David Blanco

FAIRFAX, VA - MSgt. David Blanco, USMC, age 94, of Fairfax, VA, passed away at Inova Fairfax Hospital surrounded by family on July 9, 2020.

David was born on May 28, 1926, in East Chicago, IN, to Eleuterio and Hilaria Blanco. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country proudly for 23 years. He retired to his home in Arlington, VA in 1967 at the rank of Master Sergeant where he continued his education and received a B.A. from the University of Maryland. He served in Japan at the end of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. While in Korea, he was a veteran of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He received many awards and medals including the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal with COMBAT (V); Marine Corps Good Conduct (3 Stars); the WWII Victory Medal; Korean Service Medal (1 Star); Pistol Sharp Shooter; and the United Nations Service Medal (Korea 2 Stars)

David is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Frances Watts Blanco, and is survived by three children; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nine siblings: Lupe Blanco; Connie (Antonio) Urbina; Mary (Tito) Jimenez; Rose (Felix) Vasquez; Frances (Alberto) Minjarez; Joe (Clemencia) Blanco; Robert (Jean) Blanco; and Armando (Carmen) Blanco.

A church service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.




Published in The Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
