MERRILLVILLE, IN - David Bruce Rowe 74, of Merrillville, IN (formerly of Hammond) passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia (Mulvihill); three daughters: Susan (Earl) Knapp, Centertown, Kentucky, Cheryl (Kurt) Wilson, Merrillville, and Sandra (Dave) Hintz, Crown Point; four grandchildren: Katie (Wesley) Savage, Andrew Wilson, Kyle Hintz and Evan Hintz; two great grandchildren: Alana and Mason; sister, Allene Rowe of Kentucky and brother, Larry Rowe of Valparaiso.

Preceded in death by his parents, David and June Rowe, and mother and father in law, John and Loretta Mulvihill and his loving dog Jake.

David was employed for 43 years at Inland Steel Company in the Power & Fuels Department.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, Indiana. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with procession to Elmwood Cemetery following the service.

